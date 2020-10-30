Space Station 20th: Halloween on ISS

Although no trick-or-treaters come knocking at the International Space Station’s (ISS) front hatch, crew members aboard the orbiting facility still like to get in the Halloween spirit. Whether individually or as an entire crew, they will dress up in sometimes spooky, sometimes scary, but always creative costumes, often designed from materials available aboard the ISS. Please enjoy the following scenes from Halloweens past even as we anticipate the costumes of the future.



Left: Halloween 2009 and the Expedition 21 crew shows off its costumes. Middle: Expedition 21

Flight Engineer NASA astronaut Nicole P. Stott. Right: Stott’s version of a jack-o’-lantern,

carved from an orange recently delivered to the International Space Station by a Progress

resupply vehicle.



Left: Italian Space Agency astronaut Luca S. Parmitano finally gets his wish

to fly like Superman during Expedition 37. Right: Who’s that behind the scary

mask? None other than NASA astronaut Scott J. Kelly celebrating Halloween

in 2015 during his one-year mission.



Left: The Expedition 53 crew all dressed up for Halloween in 2017. Middle: Expedition 53 Commander

NASA astronaut Randolph J. “Randy” Bresnik showing off his costume. Right: Expedition 53 Flight

Engineer NASA astronaut Joseph M. Acaba wearing Halloween colors.



Left: Roscosmos cosmonaut and Expedition 53 Flight Engineer Aleksandr Misurkin in

his Halloween attire. Middle: Misurkin and fellow Expedition 53 Flight Engineer NASA

astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei comparing costumes. Right: European Space Agency

astronaut Paolo A. Nespoli showing off his Spiderman skills



Left: Expedition 57 crewmembers in their Halloween best – Roscosmos cosmonaut

Sergei Prokopiev, left, European Space Agency astronaut and Commander Alexander

Gerst, and NASA astronaut Serena M. Auñón-Chancellor. Right: Members of Expedition

61, NASA astronaut Christina H. Koch, top left, European Space Agency astronaut

Luca S. Parmitano, NASA astronaut Andrew R. “Drew” Morgan, and NASA astronaut

Jessica U. Meir, show off their Halloween spirit in 2019.

The spookiness continues…

