Soyuz-2.1a rocket assembly completed

On October 9, 2020 a State Commission on Crewed Space Complexes Flight Testing meeting took place at Site No. 254 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The commission reviewed the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket and the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft readiness for the rollout to the Site No. 31 launchpad. After hearing the reports on test results, the commission cleared the rocket for rollout on October 11.

Prior to that, teams of Roscosmos enterprises finished assembling the Soyuz-2.1a rocket. During the works, the ascent unit (Soyuz MS spacecraft under the payload fairing) was docked to the third stage, followed by the launch escape system propulsion unit installation. Later, the assembly was docked to the first and second stages.

The State Commission also confirmed the superfast rendezvous scheme with the spacecraft to reach the ISS just three hours after the launch.

Article via http://en.roscosmos.ru/

