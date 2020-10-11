NASA postpones Falcon launch

NASA announced on Saturday that it will be delaying its next crewed launch, from Halloween to sometime in early to mid-November.

The delay comes because of problems found during an Oct. 2 SpaceX launch abort.

NASA said in a statement that the delay will allow “additional time for SpaceX to complete hardware testing and data reviews as the company evaluates off-nominal behavior of Falcon 9 first stage engine gas generators observed during a recent non-NASA mission launch attempt.”

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission will launch NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency mission specialist Soichi Noguchi, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

