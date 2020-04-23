NASA Interns to Speak with NASA Astronaut Aboard Space Station

Expedition 63 crewmember Chris Cassidy of NASA gives a thumbs while his Sokol suit pressure is checked ahead of his launch on a Soyuz rocket with Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos, Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.Credits: NASA/GCTC/Andrey Shelepin

Students participating in NASA internships will have an opportunity next week to talk with a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 12:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday, April 28, on NASA television and the agency’s website.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy will respond to recorded questions selected from the 520 NASA interns currently teleworking across the agency. The interns are assigned projects that align with their college majors and have the opportunity through their internships to contribute directly to NASA’s missions. The broadcast also will include recorded messages from Mike Kincaid and Kris Brown, associate administrator and deputy associate administrator, respectively, for NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network’sTracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

Through NASA’s Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to land on the Moon in 2024, with eventual human exploration of Mars. The next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery. Students can get involved in the agency’s newest program by joining one of the Artemis Student Challenges that will test and strengthen their skills for future mission planning and crewed space missions to other worlds.

To learn more about how students can get involved in Artemis, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/stem/artemis.html

Follow NASA astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

To learn more about NASA internships, visit:

https://intern.nasa.gov

