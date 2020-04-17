Jessica Meir (and Her Crewmates) Return Safely from the Space Station

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir gives a thumbs up after she, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan landed in their Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Friday, April 17, 2020. Meir and Skripochka returned after 205 days in space, and Morgan after 272 days in space. All three served as Expedition 60-61-62 crew members onboard the International Space Station.

Image Credit: NASA/GCTC/Andrey Shelepin

Editor: Yvette Smith

