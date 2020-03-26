Photos: ULA launches Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral

United Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force's sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on the Space Force's first mission on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The rocket took a military communications satellite, AEHF-6, to orbit.

United Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41. Onboard the rocket was the Air Force's sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite.

Michael Rivera was listening to a delayed broadcast and missed the first few seconds of the launch from his chair in Cape Cananveral. United Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force's sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41 at 4:18 p.m. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces.

Sparse crowds on the beach watch the launch in Cape Canaveral.

United Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force's sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41 at 4:18 p.m. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces.

United Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force's sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK Buy Photo Email Twitter Facebook ShareUnited Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force’s sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORKCRAIG BAILEY/FLORIDA TODAYUnited Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force's sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK Buy Photo Email Twitter Facebook ShareUnited Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force’s sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORKCRAIG BAILEY/FLORIDA TODAYUnited Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force's sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK Buy Photo Email Twitter Facebook ShareUnited Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force’s sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORKCRAIG BAILEY/FLORIDA TODAYUnited Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force's sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK Buy Photo Email Twitter Facebook ShareUnited Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force’s sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORKCRAIG BAILEY/FLORIDA TODAY

United Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force's sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK Buy Photo Email Twitter Facebook ShareUnited Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force’s sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORKCRAIG BAILEY/FLORIDA TODAYUnited Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force's sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK Buy Photo Email Twitter Facebook ShareUnited Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force’s sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces. Mandatory Credit: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORKCRAIG BAILEY/FLORIDA TODAY

