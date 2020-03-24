Astronauts to offer inspiration during isolation in #SpaceConnectsUs

ESA / Newsroom

In Europe and around the world, we’ve been getting used to a different way of living in recent weeks. On Thursday, 26 March, ESA and long-time partner Asteroid Day will host #SpaceConnectsUs – a chance to connect across borders and hear from space explorers, artists, and scientists about how to manage ourselves and our environment as our communities battle a global pandemic.

#SpaceConnectsUs is an online event running from 16:00–21:00 CET (15:00–20:00 GMT) on ESA WebTV and ESA YouTube to help everyone practising social distancing or in isolation enjoy science, our home planet, and our dreams of the sky above us.

The programme will feature remote connections with astronauts and guests from all over the world. The presenters and guests will speak to children, young adults and their families and friends about their experience and techniques in confined places, lessons in life from space exploration, their trust in science and their sources of inspiration. The programme runs in five language segments starting at 16:00 in Dutch, followed by German (17:00 CET), Italian (18:00 CET), French (19:00 CET) and English (20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT).

ESA astronauts will be central to the event with Tim Peake, Alexander Gerst, Samantha Cristoforetti, Matthias Maurer, Thomas Reiter, Frank de Winne and André Kuipers among those lending their time and talents. Celebrity hosts include Professor Brian Cox, Ranga Yogeshwar and Bruce Benamran, while special guests from the creative arts will include Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory and PhD in neuroscience), actor and singer Olivia Newton-John and Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia).

How to get involved

The event is free of charge and 100% digital. You can ask a question starting today, 24 March, using the hashtag #SpaceConnectsUs. Join the live broadcast on ESA WebTV and ESA YouTube to see whether your question gets answered and find out what astronauts recommend to help you and your family through social distancing and quarantine. Find out more about the programme via SpaceConnects.Us.

Follow on social media

You can use #SpaceConnectsUs to suggest questions and read updates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow updates on the usual @esa Twitter account and via @asteroidday.

About Asteroid Day

Asteroid Day is a UN-sanctioned global awareness campaign taking place annually on 30 June with the mission to inspire, engage and educate the public about asteroids opportunities and risks.

