spx fALCON 9 LAUNCH SCHEDULED FOR 03/30 POSTPONED INDEFINITELY

SpaceX Falcon 9 – SAOCOM 1B has been delayed indefinitely due to the payload’s customer and their international partners being affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. Other SpaceX launches are reported to be proceeding as planned.

MISSION:

SpaceX will launch SAOCOM 1B atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. SAOCOM 1B, or SAtélite Argentino de Observación COn Microondas 1B, is an Earth-observation mission launching for Argentina’s space agency, Comisión Nacional de Actividades Espaciales (CONAE).

