Falcon 9 Block 5 Starlink 5 Launch set for wed morning

LAUNCH WINDOW AND LOCATION:

Starlink 5 is targeting Wednesday, March 18 with a window spanning 8:11-8:22 AM EDT (1211-1222 UTC) and a preferred T-0 of 8:16 AM EDT (1216 UTC) following Sunday’s abort.

Starlink 5 will be launching from LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

BOOSTER LANDING:

Booster landing will occur on SpaceX’s Of Course I Will Still Love You (OCISLY) drone ship, which will be positioned ~400 miles downrange.

WEATHER FORECAST:

The 45th Space Wing’s forecast is predicting that weather will be 80% GO on Wednesday, March 18.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE:

The SpaceX livestream will begin around 15 minutes prior to launch. NASA TV will NOT be covering this launch.

ABOUT FALCON 9:

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 is a two-stage, partially reusable orbital rocket capable of lifting payloads up to 50,300 lbs into low Earth orbit (LEO). Falcon 9’s first stage is comprised of nine Merlin 1D+ engines, capable of unleashing over 1.7 million pounds of thrust during launch. SpaceX has two main ways of returning the first stage, one being a Return to Launch Site (RTLS) booster landing and the other being an Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ship (ASDS) booster landing. During RTLS landings, the booster will land at one of SpaceX’s three landing zones at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS). As we saw with the CRS-16 water landing, the booster actually targets just offshore and will automatically adjust this to the planned landing zone if all systems are nominal. This is to prevent an out-of-control booster from slamming into and damaging the landing zone. During Space Coast ASDS landings, the booster will land on SpaceX’s Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY) drone ship. ASDS landings typically can’t be seen from shore due to how far out in the Atlantic they are, but if the conditions are just right you can sometimes see the booster’s reentry burn a few minutes after separation. SpaceX uses the Falcon 9 for its Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) missions to the International Space Station (ISS) and is working on human-rating Falcon 9 for manned missions in 2020, which they made major strides toward after the successful flight of Crew Dragon Demo-1 in March 2019.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Information Source: https://www.launch360.space/