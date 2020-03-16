Crew Dragon Demonstration Mission 2

Overview

SpaceX will launch the second demonstration mission of its Crew Dragon vehicle as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Transportation Capability Program (CCtCap), carrying two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. Barring unexpected developments, this mission will be the first crewed flight to launch from the United States since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011. DM-2 demonstrates the Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon’s ability to safely transport crew to the space station and back to Earth and it is the last major milestone for certification of Crew Dragon. Initially the mission duration was planned to be no longer than two weeks, however NASA has been considering an extension to as much as six weeks or three months. The astronauts have been undergoing additional training for the possible longer mission.

Liftoff currently scheduled for: May 7 (tentative) Backup date TBD, the launch time gets 23-25 minutes earlier each day. Static fire TBD Crew Doug Hurley, Commander / Bob Behnken, Pilot Destination orbit Low Earth Orbit, ~400 km x 51.66°, ISS rendezvous Launch vehicle Falcon 9 v1.2 Block 5 Core B1058 Past flights of this core New, no past flights Spacecraft type Crew Dragon (Dragon 2, crew configuration) Capsule C206 Past flights of this capsule New, no past flights Duration of visit TBD, 1 week to 3 months Launch site LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida Landing OCISLY: 32.06667 N, 77.11722 W (510 km downrange) Mission success criteria Successful separation and deployment of Dragon into the target orbit; rendezvous and docking to the ISS; undocking from the ISS; and reentry, splashdown and recovery of Dragon and crew.

News & Updates

Previous Crew Dragon Tests

2015-05-06 — Pad Abort Test

Official Video | Webcast | Launch Thread (comments only)

2019-03-02 — Demo Mission 1

Webcast | Launch Thread | Campaign Thread | Media Thread | Press Kit (PDF) | Launch History Page

2019-04-20 — IFA Capsule C201 Static Fire (Anomalous)

Leaked Video | Anomaly Thread | SpaceX Explanation

2019-11-13 — IFA Capsule C205 Static Fire

NASA Blog Summary | Slow Motion Video

2020-01-19 — In-Flight Abort Test

Webcast | Launch Thread | Campaign Thread | Media Thread | Press Kit (PDF)

Miscellaneous Parachute Tests

Low Altitude Tumble | Various Drop Test Compilation | Completion of 10 Mk.3 Tests

Watching the Launch

SpaceX will host a live webcast on YouTube. Check the upcoming launch thread the day of for links to the stream. For more information or for in person viewing check out the Watching a Launch page on this sub’s FAQ, which gives a summary of every viewing site and answers many more common questions, as well as Ben Cooper’s launch viewing guide, Launch Rats, and the Space Coast Launch Ambassadors which have interactive maps, photos and detailed information about each site.

Links & Resources

We will attempt to keep the above text regularly updated with resources and new mission information, but for the most part, updates will appear in the comments first. Feel free to ping us if additions or corrections are needed. This is a great place to discuss the launch, ask mission-specific questions, and track the minor movements of the vehicle, payload, weather and more as we progress towards launch. Approximately 24 hours before liftoff, the launch thread will go live and the party will begin there.