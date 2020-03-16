Crew Dragon Demonstration Mission 2

Overview
SpaceX will launch the second demonstration mission of its Crew Dragon vehicle as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Transportation Capability Program (CCtCap), carrying two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. Barring unexpected developments, this mission will be the first crewed flight to launch from the United States since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011. DM-2 demonstrates the Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon’s ability to safely transport crew to the space station and back to Earth and it is the last major milestone for certification of Crew Dragon. Initially the mission duration was planned to be no longer than two weeks, however NASA has been considering an extension to as much as six weeks or three months. The astronauts have been undergoing additional training for the possible longer mission.
|Liftoff currently scheduled for:
|May 7 (tentative)
|Backup date
|TBD, the launch time gets 23-25 minutes earlier each day.
|Static fire
|TBD
|Crew
|Doug Hurley, Commander / Bob Behnken, Pilot
|Destination orbit
|Low Earth Orbit, ~400 km x 51.66°, ISS rendezvous
|Launch vehicle
|Falcon 9 v1.2 Block 5
|Core
|B1058
|Past flights of this core
|New, no past flights
|Spacecraft type
|Crew Dragon (Dragon 2, crew configuration)
|Capsule
|C206
|Past flights of this capsule
|New, no past flights
|Duration of visit
|TBD, 1 week to 3 months
|Launch site
|LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida
|Landing
|OCISLY: 32.06667 N, 77.11722 W (510 km downrange)
|Mission success criteria
|Successful separation and deployment of Dragon into the target orbit; rendezvous and docking to the ISS; undocking from the ISS; and reentry, splashdown and recovery of Dragon and crew.
News & Updates
|Date
|Update
|Source
|2020-03-10
|SpaceX on track to launch first NASA astronauts in May, president says
|Michael Sheetz on CNBC.com
|2020-02-16
|Capsule acoustic testing completed
|@SpaceX on Twitter
|2020-02-14
|Capsule in Florida
|@SpaceX on Twitter
|2020-02-12
|Picture of SpaceX employees with capsule at Hawthorne
|@SpaceX on Twitter
|2020-02-11
|Capsule electromagnetic interference testing
|@SpaceX on Twitter
|2019-08-29
|Static fire of B1058 at McGregor, TX
|@SpaceX on Twitter
Previous Crew Dragon Tests
2015-05-06 — Pad Abort Test
Official Video | Webcast | Launch Thread (comments only)
2019-03-02 — Demo Mission 1
Webcast | Launch Thread | Campaign Thread | Media Thread | Press Kit (PDF) | Launch History Page
2019-04-20 — IFA Capsule C201 Static Fire (Anomalous)
Leaked Video | Anomaly Thread | SpaceX Explanation
2019-11-13 — IFA Capsule C205 Static Fire
NASA Blog Summary | Slow Motion Video
2020-01-19 — In-Flight Abort Test
Webcast | Launch Thread | Campaign Thread | Media Thread | Press Kit (PDF)
Miscellaneous Parachute Tests
Low Altitude Tumble | Various Drop Test Compilation | Completion of 10 Mk.3 Tests
Watching the Launch
SpaceX will host a live webcast on YouTube. Check the upcoming launch thread the day of for links to the stream. For more information or for in person viewing check out the Watching a Launch page on this sub’s FAQ, which gives a summary of every viewing site and answers many more common questions, as well as Ben Cooper’s launch viewing guide, Launch Rats, and the Space Coast Launch Ambassadors which have interactive maps, photos and detailed information about each site.
