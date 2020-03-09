Artemis I Spacecraft Returns to Kennedy after Successful Ohio Tests

NASA’s Orion spacecraft, wrapped up for shipping, is carefully aligned for loading into the agency’s Super Guppy aircraft at the Launch and Landing Facility runway at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 21, 2019. Credits: NASA/Kim Shiflett

MEDIA ADVISORY M020-06

Media are invited to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to watch the arrival of the Orion spacecraft for Artemis I. The crew and service module stack will be offloaded from NASA’s Super Guppy aircraft after its return flight home from NASA’s Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, Ohio. The offloading activity will happen the morning of March 24 at the Launch and Landing Facility at Kennedy, operated by Space Florida. Arrival and offloading are dependent on favorable weather conditions and are subject to change.

The recently completed spacecraft spent the last several months in the world’s premier space environments test facility undergoing thermal vacuum and electromagnetic environment testing to certify the vehicle for Artemis missions to the Moon. Engineers and technicians at Kennedy stand ready to welcome the spacecraft back and begin performing final processing and integration for the launch of the Artemis I mission.

Accreditation for this activity is open to U.S. media only. To receive credentials for this event, media must apply online by Tuesday, March 17. All media accreditation requests must be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

Learn more about NASA’s Artemis I mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-1

Brittney Thorpe

Kennedy Space Center, Fla.

321-867-2468

brittney.thorpe@nasa.gov

Tiffany Fairley

Kennedy Space Center, Fla.

321-867-2468

tiffany.l.fairley@nasa.gov Last Updated: March 9, 2020 Editor: Anna Heiney