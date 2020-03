SpaceX’s 20th and final Crew Resupply Mission under the original NASA CRS contract, this mission brings essential supplies to the International Space Station using SpaceX’s reusable Dragon spacecraft. It is the last scheduled flight of a Dragon 1 capsule. (CRS-21 and up under the new Commercial Resupply Services 2 contract will use Dragon 2.)

