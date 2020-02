NEW LAUNCH TIME: MONDAY, 02/17 at 10:10a EST

Starlink-4 (a.k.a. Starlink v1.0 Flight 4, Starlink Mission 5, etc.) will launch the fourth batch of Starlink version 1 satellites into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. It will be the fifth Starlink mission overall. This launch is expected to be similar to the previous Starlink launch in late January, which saw 60 Starlink v1.0 satellites delivered to a single plane at a 290 km altitude.