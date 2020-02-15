Antares Launch Now Set For Saturday 15th at Wallops

Mission: NG CRS-13

Vehicle: Antares

Time 3:21 p.m. EST

UPDATE

The launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s pad 0A at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility has been re-re-rescheduled for 3:21pm. EST, Saturday , Feb. 15th.

—-Previous—-Northrop Grumman and NASA have set the next launch attempt for Feb. 14 to take advantage of an improved weather forecast, to provide time for testing the replaced ground sensors, and to allow for refresh of critical late load science. The weather forecast calls for 80% favorable weather conditions. NASA TV coverage of the launch will begin at 3:15 p.m. The Wallops NASA Visitor Center will open at 11:30 a.m., Feb. 14, for launch viewing. Additional locations for catching the launch are Robert Reed Park on Chincoteague Island or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The beach at the Assateague Island National Seashore/Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will not be open during the launch. Live coverage of the mission is scheduled to begin at 10:40 a.m. on the Wallops Ustream site. On Sunday, Feb. 9, Northrop Grumman scrubbed its Antares launch after off-nominal readings from a ground support sensor. The Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft remain healthy. A launch Friday would result in a capture of Cygnus on Sunday, Feb. 16 at approximately 5:11 a.m. Rendezvous and capture coverage begins at 3:45 a.m. Installation coverage will begin at 6:45 a.m. For more information on this mission, please visit http://www.nasa.gov/northropgrumman and NASA’s homepage. Follow launch activities at the launch blog and @NASA_Wallops and learn more about space station activities by following @space_station and @ISS_Research on Twitter as well as the ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.