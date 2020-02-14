NASA says SpaceX will be first to launch astronauts from American soil since 2011

Posted on by Nasaspxa.com

SpaceX will be the first company to launch American astronauts into space from American soil since 2011, NASA confirmed Friday.

In a tweet from the NASA Commercial Crew account, NASA said publicly for the first time that SpaceX is the company that will launch astronauts.

SpaceX and Boeing had been racing to be the first to launch astronauts, but it appeared clear that it would be SpaceX first after Boeing ran into issues during the launch of its Starliner crew capsule.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule that will carry the astronauts into space has arrived in Cape Canaveral and launch preparations are underway, NASA said.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board. 

The launch date has not been announced.

Via WESH 2

Published by Nasaspxa.com