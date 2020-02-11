Cygnus CRS Launch Rescheduled For Valentines Day Liftoff.

Posted on by Nasaspxa.com

Launch update: The launch of Northrop Grumman’s CRS-13 mission to the International Space Station has been rescheduled for 3:43 p.m. EST, Friday, Feb. 14.

The date change is reflective of an improved weather forecast, time to test the replaced ground sensors, and to allow for refresh of critical late load science. Items like fruits and vegetables originally loaded into Cygnus will be swapped out for fresh ones.

The Wallops Visitor Center will open at 11:30 a.m. and NASA TV coverage will begin at 3:15 p.m. on launch day.

Published by Nasaspxa.com