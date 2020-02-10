Antares and Cygnus 13th ISS resupply flight rescheduled for Thursday liftoff

Posted on

The Northrop Grumman Antares 230+ liftoff from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) on Wallops Island, Virginia has been rescheduled to launch this Thursday (02/13) at 4:06pm EST. The rocket is set to carry the automated Cygnus spacecraft on its 13th contracted resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

It was scheduled to lift off from Wallops Pad 0A at 5:44 PM EST (22:44 PM UTC) – at the end of the launch window – lofting the Cygnus NG-13 spacecraft into orbit, ahead of an approximately two-day rendezvous with the ISS, where it will then be berthed to the ISS to resupply the three-person crew of Expedition 62.

Published by Nasaspxa.com