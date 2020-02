NASA and its private-sector partner Northrup Grumman were expecting to launch the Antares rocket on Sunday at roughly 5:39 p.m, however the launch has been scrubbed. The Antares rocket will be carrying the Cygnus spacecraft, which will be delivering roughly 8,000 pounds of cargo including supplies and equipment to the International Space Station. No new launch date has been set.

